Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Short Interest Update

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the May 31st total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 486,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,141. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.82. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1-year low of $41.42 and a 1-year high of $63.11.

Get Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONEQ. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.