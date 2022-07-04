Filecoin (FIL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $108.38 Million

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.26 billion and approximately $108.38 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $5.53 or 0.00027307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 227,636,613 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

