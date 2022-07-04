Financial Analysis: DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) and AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH)

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) and AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares DouYu International and AdTheorent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DouYu International -6.01% -8.26% -6.36% AdTheorent N/A -43.38% -6.70%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for DouYu International and AdTheorent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DouYu International 3 1 0 0 1.25 AdTheorent 0 0 7 0 3.00

DouYu International currently has a consensus price target of $2.48, indicating a potential upside of 96.43%. AdTheorent has a consensus price target of $10.08, indicating a potential upside of 233.89%. Given AdTheorent’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AdTheorent is more favorable than DouYu International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.5% of DouYu International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of AdTheorent shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of AdTheorent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

DouYu International has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdTheorent has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DouYu International and AdTheorent’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DouYu International $1.44 billion 0.28 -$91.31 million ($0.25) -5.04 AdTheorent $165.37 million 1.57 $26.20 million N/A N/A

AdTheorent has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DouYu International.

Summary

AdTheorent beats DouYu International on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DouYu International (Get Rating)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors eSports teams and organizes eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content; and allows viewers and streamers to edit and upload short video clips by themselves. DouYu International Holdings Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China.

About AdTheorent (Get Rating)

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

