First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Short Interest Update

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,610,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the May 31st total of 5,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of NYSE FBP traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.26. 115,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,010,634. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.94. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $16.62.

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $218.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.55 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 15.21%. First BanCorp.’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This is a boost from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

In other news, Director Roberto R. Herencia sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $1,411,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 732,484 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,349.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 235,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 79,657 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 13,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 42,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 646,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,911,000 after buying an additional 42,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

