First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Short Interest Down 29.8% in June

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the May 31st total of 4,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.13. The stock had a trading volume of 13,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,324. The firm has a market cap of $144.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average of $20.26.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.21 million. First Community had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 25.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Community will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Community by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 99,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in First Community by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Community by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 222,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in First Community by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in First Community by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 74,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Community in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

