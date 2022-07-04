First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Short Interest Update

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,729,400 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the May 31st total of 7,845,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 213.8 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FQVLF shares. CIBC cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$41.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.28.

First Quantum Minerals stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.85. 100,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,869. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.57. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $37.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0039 per share. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 0.64%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

