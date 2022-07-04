First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Short Interest Down 25.3% in June

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the May 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 3.6% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 465,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,425,000 after purchasing an additional 16,137 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 402,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,565,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 314,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 303,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 5.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 13,459 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FFA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.33. 5,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,837. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $22.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

