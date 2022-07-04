First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,800 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the May 31st total of 176,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSE FEI traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,345. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $8.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $3,532,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 158.6% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 231,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 34.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 582,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 149,568 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 345,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 145,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $852,000.

About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (Get Rating)

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

