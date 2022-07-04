First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,800 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the May 31st total of 176,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NYSE FEI traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,345. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $8.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.92.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.
About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (Get Rating)
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (FEI)
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.