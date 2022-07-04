FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 333,300 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the May 31st total of 256,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

NASDAQ FSV traded up $1.71 on Monday, reaching $122.91. 709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,293. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.99. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of $112.64 and a fifty-two week high of $202.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $834.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.61 million. FirstService had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FSV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of FirstService from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,525,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,084,000 after acquiring an additional 42,901 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,327,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,029,000 after acquiring an additional 879,160 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 28,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 65,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 20,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

