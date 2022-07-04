FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FLT has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $296.11.

NYSE FLT opened at $213.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.44 and a 200-day moving average of $236.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1-year low of $200.78 and a 1-year high of $282.02.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 34.88%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,605,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,795,000 after buying an additional 583,594 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,705,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,531,000 after buying an additional 317,514 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,836,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,204,669,000 after buying an additional 228,606 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,118,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,967,000 after buying an additional 207,098 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 990,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,672,000 after buying an additional 178,633 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

