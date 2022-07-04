Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Short Interest Update

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,070,000 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the May 31st total of 4,600,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,580,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,001,000 after buying an additional 55,279 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,972,000 after buying an additional 88,623 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,306,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,805,000 after buying an additional 28,689 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,110,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,954,000 after buying an additional 40,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,159,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,756,000 after buying an additional 206,424 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

FND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $136.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $137.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.92.

Shares of NYSE:FND traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.97. 26,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.84. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $59.91 and a 1 year high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Floor & Decor (Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.