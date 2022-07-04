Flux (FLUX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.59 Million

Flux (FLUX) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. In the last week, Flux has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00002141 BTC on major exchanges. Flux has a total market capitalization of $103.38 million and approximately $4.59 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.29 or 0.00287177 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00079249 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00073850 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003718 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Flux

Flux (FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 237,828,867 coins. The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flux is datamine.network . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

