ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Short Interest Down 26.8% in June

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 629,700 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the May 31st total of 860,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 484,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:FORG traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.28. 10,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,438. ForgeRock has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.88.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $48.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ForgeRock will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FORG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on ForgeRock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on ForgeRock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ForgeRock from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

In other ForgeRock news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,704.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORG. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the fourth quarter valued at $47,851,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in ForgeRock by 435.6% in the 4th quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,733,000 after purchasing an additional 997,431 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in ForgeRock by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 977,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,418,000 after purchasing an additional 454,822 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,736,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in ForgeRock by 566.9% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 263,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 223,914 shares during the last quarter. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ForgeRock (Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.