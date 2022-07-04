Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Short Interest Update

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 981,300 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the May 31st total of 776,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $378,850. Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 20.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Formula One Group in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Formula One Group by 31.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Formula One Group stock traded down $1.24 on Monday, hitting $56.73. 4,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,599. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $40.63 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.44 and its 200 day moving average is $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 7.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Formula One Group from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered Formula One Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Formula One Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Formula One Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

