Fortis (TSE:FTS) Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has C$56.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$61.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective (up previously from C$57.00) on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Fortis and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$61.65.

Fortis stock opened at C$60.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$62.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$60.95. Fortis has a 1 year low of C$54.57 and a 1 year high of C$65.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.03, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.48.

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.58 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortis news, Senior Officer James Reid purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$58.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,013.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$903,146.38.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

