Fractal (FCL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $440,159.35

Fractal (FCL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Fractal has a market capitalization of $440,159.35 and $18,393.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fractal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0265 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fractal has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fractal alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00147324 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.66 or 0.00855315 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00084400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015693 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fractal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fractal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.