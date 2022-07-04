Frax Share (FXS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6.15 Million

Frax Share (FXS) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. During the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. Frax Share has a total market capitalization of $79.60 million and $6.15 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Share coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.91 or 0.00024233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00149240 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004931 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.71 or 0.00854537 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00083528 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015072 BTC.

About Frax Share

Frax Share was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Buying and Selling Frax Share

