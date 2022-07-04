Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Friedman Industries stock opened at $7.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.18. The company has a market capitalization of $52.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77. Friedman Industries has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $14.83.
