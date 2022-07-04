Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Short Interest Down 21.6% in June

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 472,900 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the May 31st total of 603,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

GLPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Galapagos from €52.00 ($55.32) to €70.00 ($74.47) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Galapagos from €60.00 ($63.83) to €65.00 ($69.15) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Galapagos in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Galapagos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.97.

Shares of Galapagos stock traded up $0.89 on Monday, reaching $56.69. 5,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,474. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.84. The company has a quick ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Galapagos has a fifty-two week low of $46.41 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11.

Galapagos ( NASDAQ:GLPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.68. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 4.71% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $152.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.16 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Galapagos will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 346.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 30,269 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos during the third quarter valued at $794,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos during the fourth quarter valued at $1,549,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 905,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,900,000 after buying an additional 203,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

