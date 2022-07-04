GAMEE Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.73 Million (GMEE)

GAMEE (GMEE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One GAMEE coin can now be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, GAMEE has traded 1% higher against the dollar. GAMEE has a total market capitalization of $2.73 million and $256,603.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00150193 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.43 or 0.00853108 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00089124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015992 BTC.

GAMEE Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,062,444 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using U.S. dollars.

