Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEXU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEXU – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $973,000.

GEEXU stock traded up $10.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.00. 5,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,926. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.11. Games & Esports Experience Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $10.23.

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the interactive media, ecommerce, media, content and other intellectual property, sports and entertainment, and social media industries.

