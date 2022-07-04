Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) PT Raised to $50.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GLPI. StockNews.com raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Shares of GLPI opened at $46.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.98 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 42.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 128.18%.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $144,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,255,982.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,605,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,323,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $766,072,000 after acquiring an additional 488,130 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,428,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,623,000 after acquiring an additional 650,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,934,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,462,000 after acquiring an additional 93,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

