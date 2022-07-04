Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGFGet Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 302,900 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the May 31st total of 483,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 641,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

GENGF remained flat at $$0.95 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 75,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,166. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10. Gear Energy has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.49.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

