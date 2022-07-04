General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stake Boosted by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.55.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 102,466 shares of company stock valued at $7,399,768 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $75.79. 302,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,852,341. The stock has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $75.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.43.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

