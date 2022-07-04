General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GIS. Citigroup upped their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.55.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $75.79 on Thursday. General Mills has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $75.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.37.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,466 shares of company stock worth $7,399,768 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1,160.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

