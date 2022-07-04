General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Piper Sandler

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.55.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $75.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. General Mills has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $75.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.43.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Mills will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,295,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,085,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,466 shares of company stock worth $7,399,768 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in General Mills by 1,160.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

