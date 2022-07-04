Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Short Interest Update

Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,700 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the May 31st total of 373,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,238.5 days.

Shares of Gerresheimer stock remained flat at $$75.10 during trading on Monday. Gerresheimer has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $95.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.87.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Gerresheimer from €68.90 ($73.30) to €66.30 ($70.53) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Gerresheimer from €115.00 ($122.34) to €105.00 ($111.70) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Gerresheimer from €89.00 ($94.68) to €86.00 ($91.49) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

