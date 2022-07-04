Ghost Price Down 11.5% Over Last Week (GHOST)

Ghost (GHOST) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 4th. During the last week, Ghost has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. One Ghost coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000674 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ghost has a total market cap of $2.70 million and $1,271.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004973 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,148.60 or 1.00032297 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00009738 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004968 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Ghost Coin Profile

GHOST is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 19,892,484 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

