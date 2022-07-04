Gilbert & Cook Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,257 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 21.0% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $129,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052,912 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,860 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,020,759,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $383.09. The stock had a trading volume of 931,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,692,683. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $399.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $432.27.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

