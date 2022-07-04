Goepper Burkhardt LLC Acquires 3,165 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Finally, McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $450,000.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $45.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.25. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

