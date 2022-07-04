Goepper Burkhardt LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,550 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 3.6% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Goepper Burkhardt LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 140,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $20.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.19. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $22.25.

