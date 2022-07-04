Goepper Burkhardt LLC Sells 900 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 266,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $63.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.71. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.53 and a fifty-two week high of $83.73.

