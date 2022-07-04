Goepper Burkhardt LLC Takes $206,000 Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 628.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 22,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TD. Desjardins lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. CIBC lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.02.

NYSE:TD opened at $66.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.43. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $86.01. The company has a market capitalization of $119.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.692 dividend. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

