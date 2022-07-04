GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.01

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.01 and last traded at C$2.10, with a volume of 40559 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.05.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on GoGold Resources from C$4.60 to C$4.40 in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$628.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a current ratio of 9.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.75.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

