Gold Poker Market Capitalization Tops $3,208.28 (GPKR)

Gold Poker (GPKR) traded 47% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Gold Poker coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Gold Poker has a market cap of $3,208.28 and approximately $3.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded 51.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00151247 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.71 or 0.00854537 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00082813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015238 BTC.

Gold Poker Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

