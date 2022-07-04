Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €16.80 Price Target at Barclays

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) received a €16.80 ($17.87) target price from equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 29.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GYC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($24.47) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.30 ($18.40) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group set a €17.50 ($18.62) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($27.66) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($22.34) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

Shares of FRA GYC traded up €0.13 ($0.14) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €13.01 ($13.84). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,232 shares. Grand City Properties has a fifty-two week low of €16.61 ($17.67) and a fifty-two week high of €20.14 ($21.43). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €15.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of €18.11.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.