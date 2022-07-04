Grove Bank & Trust Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 171.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,520 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gunma Bank Ltd. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 84,000 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 99.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,694,000 after acquiring an additional 255,000 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 98.2% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 75,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 37,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.3% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $21.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.72. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.54.

