Grove Bank & Trust Boosts Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $482,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 41,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $131.37 on Monday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $207.06. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.41.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TT. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

