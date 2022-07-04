Grove Bank & Trust Decreases Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Grove Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,079 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 77.1% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 54.3% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.2% during the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 45.9% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $683.17.

In other Broadcom news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,098. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $477.84 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $455.71 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The stock has a market cap of $192.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $547.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $583.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.