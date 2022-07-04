Grove Bank & Trust Has $10.52 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Grove Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.1% of Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 198.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. MTC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. MTC Wealth Management LLC now owns 291,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,421,000 after purchasing an additional 13,458 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 11,251 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 462.3% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 28,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $48.70 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $48.08 and a twelve month high of $66.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.06.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.