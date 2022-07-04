Grove Bank & Trust Increases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Amgen were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.57.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock opened at $245.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $243.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.50. The company has a market capitalization of $131.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

