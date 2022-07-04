Grove Bank & Trust Purchases 1,848 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Grove Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $983,000.

Shares of VO opened at $199.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.29. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $188.89 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

