Grove Bank & Trust Sells 2,153 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Grove Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $597,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $99.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.48. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $154.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

