Grove Bank & Trust Sells 903 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Grove Bank & Trust lessened its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,276 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in META. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,525.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $1,298,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,927.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,906 shares of company stock worth $9,188,306. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ META opened at $160.03 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.67. The company has a market cap of $433.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.59.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

