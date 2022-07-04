GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GSIT opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00. The company has a market cap of $83.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.71. GSI Technology has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $6.21.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a negative net margin of 53.04%.

In other news, Director Ruey-Lin Lu bought 19,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $63,256.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,096.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders bought 35,696 shares of company stock worth $117,248 in the last ninety days. 35.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of GSI Technology by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 210,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GSI Technology by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 186,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 79.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 38,413 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 4.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GSI Technology (Get Rating)

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

