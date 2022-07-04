Gunma Bank Ltd. Invests $3.27 Million in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Gunma Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,000. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF accounts for approximately 7.7% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 233.8% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $82,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $61.84 on Monday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.77.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

