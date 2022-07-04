Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Decreases Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 48,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 8,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OKE. StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.08.

Shares of ONEOK stock traded up $1.25 on Monday, reaching $56.75. 132,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,910,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.86. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.76. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.98%.

ONEOK Company Profile (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.