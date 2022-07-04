Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $1.33 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,257,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $324.71. The stock had a trading volume of 58,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,025. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $220.20 and a 12 month high of $330.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $301.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.65.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at $31,852,745,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,100,680 shares of company stock worth $344,343,046 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

