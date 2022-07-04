Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $3.44 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $190.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,058,482. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.90.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

