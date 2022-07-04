Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Increases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in Medtronic by 2.9% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Medtronic by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Medtronic by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.38. 306,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,362,094. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.93 and its 200-day moving average is $103.30. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $86.95 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $122.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.92%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.55.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

